Mary Trump on If She Ever Heard the President Use Racial Slur: ‘Of Course I Did'

In an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, the president's niece also said she's heard him make anti-Semitic remarks

Mary Trump, President Donald Trump's niece.
President Donald Trump's niece said that she's heard her uncle use racial and anti-Semitic slurs.

"Oh, yeah, of course I did," Mary Trump said in an interview airing Thursday night on "The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC. "And I don't think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today," Trump said.

Asked specifically if she'd ever heard the president use the N-word, Trump said, "Yeah."

"And anti-Semitic slurs, specifically?" Maddow asked. "Yes," Trump answered.

