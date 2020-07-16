Mary Trump on If She Ever Heard the President Use Racial Slur: ‘Of Course I Did'

President Donald Trump's niece said that she's heard her uncle use racial and anti-Semitic slurs.

"Oh, yeah, of course I did," Mary Trump said in an interview airing Thursday night on "The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC. "And I don't think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today," Trump said.

Asked specifically if she'd ever heard the president use the N-word, Trump said, "Yeah."

"And anti-Semitic slurs, specifically?" Maddow asked. "Yes," Trump answered.

