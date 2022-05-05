San Diego Comic-Con International

Masks Back at Comic-Con 2022, and We're Not Talking Cosplay

Attendees to the event will be required to wear a face-covering and will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination status or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

stevezmina1

After two years San Diego’s world-famous Comic-Con is returning to its full glory in July and organizers have updated their COVID-19 protocols for the event.

Those who wish to attend the con this year will be required to wear an "approved face-covering," regardless of vaccination status, and will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours, according to the website.

"At all San Diego Comic Convention events, the health and safety of our stakeholders is our main priority, and because of this, we will continue to implement policies and protocols based on state/local health guidelines and public health recommendations as we prepare for Comic-Con on July 21-24, 2022," the organization stated on its website.

Last year, at Comic-Con's smaller-scale event in November, masks and proof of vaccination were also required.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Comic-Con San Diego

Comic-Con Museum Nov 24, 2021

What to Know: Comic-Con Museum Now Open in Balboa Park

Jun 20, 2019

San Diego Comic-Con Costumes Through the Years

The beloved event that attracts thousands of people from all over the world to America’s Finest City was canceled in 2020 for the first time in 50 years due to the pandemic. Instead, it held a free virtual event called Comic-Con@Home and last November it hosted a "Comic-Con Special Edition" which was a three-day event on Thanksgiving weekend.

Comic-Con fully returns to the Convention Center on July 21-24. The show is "technically sold out" as many attendees opted to toll their badges from the canceled 2020 event to 2022, the organization said on its website.

To continue to see updated information, visit the Comic-Con website.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Comic-Con InternationalCOVID-19San DiegoComic ConCoronavirus protocols
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us