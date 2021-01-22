Mass. Schools Report 938 New COVID-19 Cases Among Students, Staff

Massachusetts schools are continuing to see an increase in coronavirus cases, with 938 more cases reported among students and staff this week.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report. A total of 541 students with district building access within seven days of the report tested positive from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20, as did 397 school district staffers.

It’s an increase of eight total cases from the previous report. The last report said 523 students and 407 district staff tested positive, for a total of 930 cases.

School districts have had the option between in-person learning, remote learning or a hybrid of the two.

State officials announced in early November that all Massachusetts communities in the gray, green and yellow COVID risk categories are expected to have students learning in-person. They added that those in the highest-risk red category should consider a hybrid model instead of going fully remote.

While the number of positive cases in schools has fluctuated, the estimated number of students and staff in public school buildings has remained the same over the past three weeks.

See the full report at the department’s website.