‘Massive' Goldfish Weighing 9 Pounds Found in South Carolina Lake

The giant goldfish was found in a park in Greenville County, South Carolina as wildlife authorities conducted a fish population survey, a park official said

A goldfish weighing nine pounds came under the spotlight Monday after being discovered during a fish population survey at a lake in South Carolina, park officials said.

Ty Houck, an official with Greenville County Parks, said the “massive” fish was found swimming on Nov. 16 in a 12-acre body of water in Oak Grove Lake Park in the county of Greenville, NBC News reports.

Greenville Rec, which oversees the park where the fish was discovered, posted a photo of the golden spectacle on Facebook on Monday.

This article tagged under:

GoldfishNBC NewsSouth Carolina
