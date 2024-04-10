3 hurt, 5 arrested after shooting at West Philly Eid al-Fitr event, police say

Three people were injured and five people -- including a teen who was wounded in a shootout with police -- are in custody, following a shooting at a large Eid al-Fitr event in West Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, investigators said.

The ordeal began around 2:30 p.m. at the Clara Muhammad Square on 47th Street and Wyalusing Avenue. Officers were writing tickets for cars parked at a nearby gas station when they heard about 30 shots being fired, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

The officers observed at least two groups in the area shooting at each other. During the shooting, a police officer approached a 15-year-old boy, according to investigators. That teen fired at the officer who fired back and shot him, according to police.

Besides the teen boy, two other people were struck during the shooting, police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The injured teen, as well as three other men and a woman were all arrested in connection to the shooting, according to investigators. Police also said four weapons were recovered in all.

SkyForce10 showed multiple police cars as well as several people walking in the area following the shooting.

The Philadelphia Masjid -- a local mosque -- is located near the scene of the shooting on 4700 Wyalusing Avenue. The mosque was holding an event commemorating Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim holiday that celebrates the ending of Ramadan.

Blankenburg Elementary School is also located nearby on 4600 Girard Avenue though classes did not take place on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Police as well as the ATF Philadelphia Field Division are both investigating the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.