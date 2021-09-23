Mayor Todd Gloria to Sign Ordinance Banning ‘Ghost Guns'

The use and possession of unmarked and unregistered firearms will soon be banned in San Diego as Mayor Todd Gloria prepares to sign an ordinance passed by the City Council in an effort to curb firearm-related violence.

Mayor Gloria is slated to sign the Eliminate Non-Serialized, Untraceable Firearms (ENUF) ordinance Thursday morning to ban firearms illegally unmarked without an individualized serial number, also known as "ghost guns." The proposal was passed last month after the San Diego City Council voted 8-1 in favor of the ordinance.

Written by City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert, ENUF will prohibit sale, purchase, possession, receipt and transportation of non-serialized guns and parts. It will also make it illegal for unregistered gun kits to be sold in San Diego online and in stores.

"Because ghost guns lack serial numbers, they cannot be traced when used in a crime,” Von Wilpert said in a statement. “As a result, any person with cash in hand, whether a gun trafficker, a domestic abuser or sadly, someone contemplating suicide, can purchase the components to easily build a non-serialized firearm at home."

The ordinance was introduced following an April 22 mass shooting in the Gaslamp Quarter that killed 28-year-old Justice Boldin and injured four others. San Diego resident Travis Sarreshteh, 32, is suspected of using a ghost gun to carry out the violent act.

Three months ago, police say a San Diego man gunned down five people at random in the Gaslamp. Detectives say the gun he used was a homemade, untraceable gun. One of the survivors has never spoken publicly about what happened, until now. NBC 7's Alexis Rivas reports.

Critics of the ban said they don’t believe the ordinance will address the root of gun violence and added that it would make residents who already own a personally manufactured gun a criminal.

“I think it is a law that’s going to criminalize people overnight who probably are unaware that the law even passed," said Dimitri Karras, a spokesperson for Firearms Unknown, a gun shop in Oceanside.

“You can go into Lowe’s or Home Depot and you can make a shotgun in about 15 minutes," he added. "There’s no law that’s going to change that unless they outlaw plumbing.”

Data released by the San Diego Police Department in June showed almost 20% of weapons seized as part of criminal investigations during the first half of the 2021 were ghost guns. To combat them and in an effort to get them off San Diego’s streets, SDPD Chief David Nisleit created a task force to crack down on the use of ghost guns.

"I hope the ordinance will inspire San Diego's regional municipalities, the state of California and ultimately the federal government to act to close the ghost gun loophole once and for all,” von Wilpert said.

Mayor Gloria will be joined by von Wilpert at 11:30 a.m. in a virtual signing ceremony of the ENUF ordinance.