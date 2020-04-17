McDonald’s Apologizes After Restaurant in China Bans Black People

McDonald’s came under fire this week after one of its branches in China displayed a sign saying that “black people are not allowed to enter.”
In a widely circulated video on Twitter, the sign was put up at a restaurant in Guangzhou, in China’s southern Guangdong province.
McDonald’s said in a statement to NBC News that the sign is “not representative of our inclusive values” and was removed.
The restaurant has since been temporarily shut down to “further educate managers and employees on our values, which includes serving all members of the communities in which we operate,” McDonald’s said.
U.S. & World
News from around the country and around the globe
Read the full story on NBCNews.com