McDonald’s Breakfast Free for Health Care Workers, First Responders

McDonald’s wants health care workers and first responders to know its lovin’ the crucial role they play in keeping Southern California safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fast-food giant announced it will now give out free breakfasts to all health care workers, police officers and firefighters with a valid ID.

“We’ve been inspired by the commitment of our first responders working tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” said McDonald’s franchisee Jamie Straza.

During its breakfast hours, health care workers and first responders can get a free small coffee and Egg McMuffin sandwich.

To pick up the free meal, you will need a “valid ID or uniform,” according to McDonald’s.

The promotion began Tuesday and will run "for the foreseeable future," the chain confirmed.

“On behalf of our franchisees and employees, San Diego County McDonald’s restaurants stand ready and proud to serve our local heroes,” Straza said in an email to NBC 7.

McDonald’s said the offer extends across the Southern California area, including San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and Imperial Counties.