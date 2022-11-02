McDonald's

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Happy Meals Available at McDonald's

The movie hits theaters Nov. 11

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

Before "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hits the big screens, fans can get a taste of the movie at McDonald's.

The Chicago-based fast-food chain just launched a superhero-inspired Happy Meal collaboration with Marvel Studios.

Each meal is bundled with one of 10 toys based on a range of characters from the film.

Happy Meals now include one of ten “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” super hero toys based on characters from the movie, from fan favorites like Shuri and Okoye to newcomers like Namor and Ironheart. It will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide, while supplies last. Photo courtesy of McDonald's.
McDonald’s even dropped new boxes for the occasion.

“The first 'Black Panther' movie inspired a new generation of Marvel lovers — and that’s because of the powerful story it told ... .” Jennifer Healan, vice president of U.S. marketing, brand content and engagement at McDonald’s, said in a statement released Tuesday. “It set a whole new standard for representation on the big screen. And now, we’re excited to bring that experience to our restaurants and help fans see and celebrate their inner hero with this new Happy Meal — because seeing is believing.”

The meal is available now for a limited time while supplies last at participating restaurants nationwide.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the movie starring Tenoch Huerta, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright will premiere in theaters on Nov. 11.

