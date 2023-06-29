McDonald's

McDonald's tweets priceless response to viral ‘Grimace Shake' trend on TikTok

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A recent TikTok trend involving the limited-time "Grimace Birthday Shake" being offered at McDonald's has drawn widespread attention, including from the fast food giant themselves.

Earlier this month, McDonald's rolled out the milkshake in a nostalgia-driven campaign honoring one of the franchises characters often seen at children's birthday parties hosted at a restaurant.

As many across the country have rushed to their local McDonald's to try the shake out, some on social media have shared a rather "grim" interpretation of the shake's supposed effects.

@guaquamolininjabenis

He will be grim-missed #grimaceshake #mcdonalds #trending

♬ Grimacing Sounds - Jon & Eli
@snackgoon

This new McDonalds #grimace shake made me feel weird #grimaceshake #grimacebirthday

♬ original sound - Gooner

Several users on TikTok have shown them drinking the purple-tinted milkshake before showing them appear to be dead in the next sequence.

The trend has picked up enough to catch the attention of McDonald's themselves, even if McDonald's maybe wishes otherwise.

The shake became available at participating McDonald's locations on June 12, and will remain while supplies last.

As far as what the milkshake actually tastes like, a sweet vanilla-forward berry flavor was described by some who tried it.

