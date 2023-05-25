McDonald's Unveils ‘Little Mermaid' Happy Meal Toys, Boxes

Disney’s live-action adaption of “The Little Mermaid” will soon hit the big screen, and as part of the celebration of the film’s release, McDonald’s has unveiled themed-Happy Meal boxes and toys.

The new line of toys, which feature characters like Ariel, Ursula, Flounder and more, will be available at the company’s restaurants in the coming days.

“At McDonald’s, inclusivity, imagination and joy live in the DNA of every Happy Meal,” VP of US Marketing Jennifer Healan said in a statement. “’The Little Mermaid’ Happy Meal is an extension of that collaboration (with Disney) where even more fans can see themselves reflected in profound possibility and feel encouraged to dream big and make waves.”

The Happy Meal promotion also comes with a partnership between the company and the organization Black Girls Surf, which encourages children to get into the sport of surfing while protecting the oceans where events take place.

Advertisements for the Happy Meals will highlight the organization, according to a press release. The company also coordinated with Disney for special showings of the film throughout the country.

For those curious, yes, the original animated film “The Little Mermaid” was featured in a line of Happy Meal toys that was released in 1989.