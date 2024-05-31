California

Truck spills piles of chicken and beef parts along California highway

As of Friday night, the CHP said they were still looking for the truck that carried the meat

By NBC Bay Area staff and Pete Suratos

Chicken and beef parts spilled off a truck on Interstate 880 in Oakland, causing a huge traffic backup during the Friday evening commute, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the meat spilled across all northbound lanes just before 5 p.m. Officers said they were not sure if the driver even knew what was happening because the truck continued along the freeway and never stopped.

Several spinouts were also reported in the incident, which also forced a few lane closures on the freeway, according to the CHP.

Caltrans was called in to clean up the mess, which led to a 9-mile backup and diverted traffic on High Street in Oakland. All lanes were reopened just after 9:30 p.m.

The incident happened not far from the Oakland Coliseum, where singer Zach Bryan performed on Friday night. It impacted those who were trying to get to the concert and others trying to get back home from work.

For Zach Bryan concertgoers like Brian Navarro of Santa Cruz, the drive wasn't exactly ideal.

"We see the ETA on Google Maps. It's just as bad," he said.

As of Friday night, the CHP said they were still looking for the truck that carried the meat. They are asking drivers who were on the freeway at the time of the incident or have any information to contact CHP's Oakland office.

