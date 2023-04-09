California

Meet Officer Percy, the Adorable Bunny Who Found a New Job at a California Police Department

The Easter Bunny could not be reached for comment. Case closed.

Yuba City Police Department via AP

Meet Percy, the police rabbit. Yes, that's fur real.

Some bunny — also known as Officer Ashley Carson — found a lost rabbit last year in the middle of Percy Avenue in Yuba City, California.

Carson scurried back to the police station and handed the rabbit over to animal control, who could find neither hide nor hare of the bunny's family.

In a hoppy ending, a police services analyst adopted the allegedly “docile and friendly” animal and named him Percy.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Yuba City Police Department — about 40 hopping miles (64.37 kilometers) north of Sacramento — announced the rabbit's promotion to the rank of “wellness officer” just days before Easter Sunday.

The Easter Bunny was incorporated into the celebration of Easter separately from Christian traditions.

“Officer Percy lounges at the police department during the day and is a support animal for all,” the department wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Food & Drink 2 hours ago

‘I Got Catfished by a Sandwich': Virtual Kitchens Boom on Delivery Apps

world news 5 hours ago

Ben Ferencz, the Last Living Nuremberg Prosecutor of Nazi Commanders, Dies at 103

The Easter Bunny could not be reached for comment. Case closed.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CalifornianewsEaster
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us