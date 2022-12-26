Lottery

Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $565 Million

The jackpot was last won on October 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize.

By Staff Reports

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $565 million for Tuesday night's drawing.

The record Mega Millions prize is $1.536 billion, sold in Oct. 2018.

The increase ahead of Friday night’s 11 p.m. ET drawing makes the jackpot the sixth-largest in the game's history.

The Mega Millions prize has grown so large because it has been more than three months since anyone matched the game’s six numbers and snagged the jackpot.

Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The $565 million prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $293.6 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

Forty-five states plus Washington, D.C., participate in the Mega Millions drawings. Find out which state has hit the jackpot the most and what numbers seem to come up most often.

