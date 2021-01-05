mega millions

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $432 Million, Drawing Held Tuesday Night

If someone matches all six numbers tonight, it would be the tenth largest prize in Mega Millions history

mphillips007 | iStock Unreleased | Getty Images

Are you feeling lucky? 

The Mega Millions jackpot drawing is Tuesday at 10 p.m. CT.

During this drawing, $432 million or $329.7 million in cash is up for grabs.

No one matched all six numbers in the last drawing, but someone in Texas was able to win $1 million after matching five of the numbers.

If someone matches all six numbers tonight, it would be the tenth largest prize in Mega Millions history, and the largest since June 2019.

The Mega Millions jackpot was won five times in 2020, with winners in Arizona, Wisconsin, California, and two in New Jersey taking home prizes.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about one in 300-million. 

