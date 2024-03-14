Mega Millions sixth-largest jackpot hits $792 million—how much you'd actually take home in every U.S. state

Mega Millions jackpot prize has grown to $792 million ahead of Friday night's draw — its sixth highest total ever.
However, the winnings you'd take home will vary depending on how they're taxed in your state, as well as your choice of payout.
To win the jackpot, you'll need to match numbers with all five white balls, plus the gold Mega Ball.
If you win, you can take a 30-year annuity for the full jackpot amount, or an upfront cash lump sum that's worth about 48% of the jackpot. While the lump sum is much less than the annuity, winners often choose that option since they receive more money right away.
Then there are taxes to consider. An automatic 24% federal withholding tax is applied to your winnings, which are considered income by the Internal Revenue Service. But you'll almost certainly pay a total of 37% on almost all of the winnings since the jackpot amount will likely trigger the top tax bracket.
Most states charge taxes on winnings, too, which range from 2.5% to 10.9%. Eight states don't charge any income tax on lottery winnings: California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.
Here's a look at the actual take-home winnings in every state and Washington, D.C., if you happen to beat the 1 in 302.5 million odds of winning the jackpot. The prize amounts for both lump sum and annuity amounts are calculated by usamega.com.
Arizona
- Lump sum: $231,030,812
- Annuity: $480,414,360
Arkansas
- Lump sum: $223,776,612
- Annuity: $465,366,360
California
- Lump sum: $240,575,812
- Annuity: $500,214,360
Colorado
- Lump sum: $223,776,612
- Annuity: $465,366,360
Connecticut
- Lump sum: $213,887,992
- Annuity: $444,853,560
Delaware
- Lump sum: $215,377,012
- Annuity: $447,942,360
Florida
- Lump sum: $240,575,812
- Annuity: $500,214,360
Georgia
- Lump sum: $219,614,992
- Annuity: $456,733,560
Idaho
- Lump sum: $218,431,412
- Annuity: $454,278,360
Illinois
- Lump sum: $221,676,712
- Annuity: $461,010,360
Indiana
- Lump sum: $228,930,912
- Annuity: $476,058,360
Iowa
- Lump sum: $218,813,212
- Annuity: $455,070,360
Kansas
- Lump sum: $218,813,212
- Annuity: $455,070,360
Kentucky
- Lump sum: $225,303,812
- Annuity: $468,534,360
Louisiana
- Lump sum: $222,440,312
- Annuity: $462,594,360
Maine
- Lump sum: $213,277,112
- Annuity: $443,586,360
Maryland
- Lump sum: $206,404,712
- Annuity: $429,330,360
Massachusetts
- Lump sum: $206,213,812
- Annuity: $428,934,360
Michigan
- Lump sum: $224,349,312
- Annuity: $466,554,360
Minnesota
- Lump sum: $202,968,512
- Annuity: $422,202,360
Mississippi
- Lump sum: $222,631,212
- Annuity: $462,990,360
Missouri
- Lump sum: $221,676,712
- Annuity: $461,010,360
Montana
- Lump sum: $218,049,612
- Annuity: $453,486,360
Nebraska
- Lump sum: $218,278,692
- Annuity: $453,961,560
New Hampshire
- Lump sum: $240,575,812
- Annuity: $500,214,360
New Jersey
- Lump sum: $199,532,312
- Annuity: $415,074,360
New Mexico
- Lump sum: $218,049,612
- Annuity: $453,486,360
New York
- Lump sum: $198,959,612
- Annuity: $413,886,360
North Carolina
- Lump sum: $223,394,812
- Annuity: $464,574,360
North Dakota
- Lump sum: $229,503,612
- Annuity: $477,246,360
Ohio
- Lump sum: $227,212,812
- Annuity: $472,494,360
Oklahoma
- Lump sum: $222,440,31
- Annuity: $462,594,360
Oregon
- Lump sum: $202,777,612
- Annuity: $421,806,360
Pennsylvania
- Lump sum: $228,854,552
- Annuity: $475,899,960
Rhode Island
- Lump sum: $217,705,992
- Annuity: $452,773,560
South Carolina
- Lump sum: $216,140,612
- Annuity: $449,526,360
South Dakota
- Lump sum: $240,575,812
- Annuity: $500,214,360
Tennessee
- Lump sum: $240,575,812
- Annuity: $500,214,360
Texas
- Lump sum: $240,575,812
- Annuity: $500,214,360
Vermont
- Lump sum: $207,168,312
- Annuity: $430,914,360
Virginia
- Lump sum: $218,622,312
- Annuity: $454,674,360
Washington
- Lump sum: $240,575,812
- Annuity: $500,214,360
Washington, D.C.
- Lump sum: $199,532,312
- Annuity: $415,074,360
West Virginia
- Lump sum: $215,758,812
- Annuity: $448,734,360
Wisconsin
- Lump sum: $211,368,112
- Annuity: $439,626,360
Wyoming
- Lump sum: 240,575,812
- Annuity: 500,214,360
