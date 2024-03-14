Mega Millions sixth-largest jackpot hits $792 million—how much you'd actually take home in every U.S. state

Mega Millions jackpot prize has grown to $792 million ahead of Friday night's draw — its sixth highest total ever.

However, the winnings you'd take home will vary depending on how they're taxed in your state, as well as your choice of payout.

To win the jackpot, you'll need to match numbers with all five white balls, plus the gold Mega Ball.

If you win, you can take a 30-year annuity for the full jackpot amount, or an upfront cash lump sum that's worth about 48% of the jackpot. While the lump sum is much less than the annuity, winners often choose that option since they receive more money right away.

Then there are taxes to consider. An automatic 24% federal withholding tax is applied to your winnings, which are considered income by the Internal Revenue Service. But you'll almost certainly pay a total of 37% on almost all of the winnings since the jackpot amount will likely trigger the top tax bracket.

Most states charge taxes on winnings, too, which range from 2.5% to 10.9%. Eight states don't charge any income tax on lottery winnings: California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.

Here's a look at the actual take-home winnings in every state and Washington, D.C., if you happen to beat the 1 in 302.5 million odds of winning the jackpot. The prize amounts for both lump sum and annuity amounts are calculated by usamega.com.

Arizona

Lump sum: $231,030,812

Annuity: $480,414,360

Arkansas

Lump sum: $223,776,612

Annuity: $465,366,360

California

Lump sum: $240,575,812

Annuity: $500,214,360

Colorado

Lump sum: $223,776,612

Annuity: $465,366,360

Connecticut

Lump sum: $213,887,992

Annuity: $444,853,560

Delaware

Lump sum: $215,377,012

Annuity: $447,942,360

Florida

Lump sum: $240,575,812

Annuity: $500,214,360

Georgia

Lump sum: $219,614,992

Annuity: $456,733,560

Idaho

Lump sum: $218,431,412

Annuity: $454,278,360

Illinois

Lump sum: $221,676,712

Annuity: $461,010,360

Indiana

Lump sum: $228,930,912

Annuity: $476,058,360

Iowa

Lump sum: $218,813,212

Annuity: $455,070,360

Kansas

Lump sum: $218,813,212

Annuity: $455,070,360

Kentucky

Lump sum: $225,303,812

Annuity: $468,534,360

Louisiana

Lump sum: $222,440,312

Annuity: $462,594,360

Maine

Lump sum: $213,277,112

Annuity: $443,586,360

Maryland

Lump sum: $206,404,712

Annuity: $429,330,360

Massachusetts

Lump sum: $206,213,812

Annuity: $428,934,360

Michigan

Lump sum: $224,349,312

Annuity: $466,554,360

Minnesota

Lump sum: $202,968,512

Annuity: $422,202,360

Mississippi

Lump sum: $222,631,212

Annuity: $462,990,360

Missouri

Lump sum: $221,676,712

Annuity: $461,010,360

Montana

Lump sum: $218,049,612

Annuity: $453,486,360

Nebraska

Lump sum: $218,278,692

Annuity: $453,961,560

New Hampshire

Lump sum: $240,575,812

Annuity: $500,214,360

New Jersey

Lump sum: $199,532,312

Annuity: $415,074,360

New Mexico

Lump sum: $218,049,612

Annuity: $453,486,360

New York

Lump sum: $198,959,612

Annuity: $413,886,360

North Carolina

Lump sum: $223,394,812

Annuity: $464,574,360

North Dakota

Lump sum: $229,503,612

Annuity: $477,246,360

Ohio

Lump sum: $227,212,812

Annuity: $472,494,360

Oklahoma

Lump sum: $222,440,31

Annuity: $462,594,360

Oregon

Lump sum: $202,777,612

Annuity: $421,806,360

Pennsylvania

Lump sum: $228,854,552

Annuity: $475,899,960

Rhode Island

Lump sum: $217,705,992

Annuity: $452,773,560

South Carolina

Lump sum: $216,140,612

Annuity: $449,526,360

South Dakota

Lump sum: $240,575,812

Annuity: $500,214,360

Tennessee

Lump sum: $240,575,812

Annuity: $500,214,360

Texas

Lump sum: $240,575,812

Annuity: $500,214,360

Vermont

Lump sum: $207,168,312

Annuity: $430,914,360

Virginia

Lump sum: $218,622,312

Annuity: $454,674,360

Washington

Lump sum: $240,575,812

Annuity: $500,214,360

Washington, D.C.

Lump sum: $199,532,312

Annuity: $415,074,360

West Virginia

Lump sum: $215,758,812

Annuity: $448,734,360

Wisconsin

Lump sum: $211,368,112

Annuity: $439,626,360

Wyoming

Lump sum: 240,575,812

Annuity: 500,214,360

