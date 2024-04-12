Megan Thee Stallion's diet, fitness and mental wellness routine: ‘I want to look as good as I feel'

It would be an understatement to say Megan Thee Stallion, one of rap's hottest stars, has experienced a lot these last few years.

In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion, was shot by rapper Tory Lanez and was doubted and ridiculed, with many blaming her for what happened or downright denying that it happened altogether. There was a highly publicized trial and Tory Lanez was found guilty in 2022.

"I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me," Megan, whose given name is Megan Pete, said in a recent talk with Women's Health.

This led the rap star to a dark place of depression and suicidal ideation, which she opened up about late last year in her song, "Cobra." But now, she's shedding the past and stepping into a brighter future where she's prioritizing her mental and physical health over everything else.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Working on myself made me get into working out because I needed to focus my energy somewhere else," she told Women's Health. "I used working out to escape and to get happy."

And people are noticing her dedication to staying fit, including brands, like Nike and Planet Fitness, that have recently partnered with her. Now everyone is desperate to know just how Megan maintains her stellar body and stays grounded.

Megan Thee Stallion's diet, fitness and mental wellness routine

A nonnegotiable for Megan Thee Stallion these days is to have time at the top of her morning "to journal, meditate, pray, apply a hydrating face mask, play with her dogs, and listen to music," according to Women's Health.

She loves to follow up that self-care time with an energizing workout.

"Getting out of bed to work out in the morning is a struggle," she said. "I have to get mentally prepared. I'm like, 'I can stay here for another hour, or I can get up and go work out and be a bad b----. If I want to be a stallion and not a pony, I got to get up and put in the work.'"

Megan goes to Pilates, the gym or the beach with her trainers four to five days a week.

Here's what her exercises consist of, according to Women's Health:

Cardio: 40 minutes on the StairMaster or the elliptical

40 minutes on the StairMaster or the elliptical Lower-body: Goblet squats, leg extensions, hip thrusts, and donkey kicks (which she calls "stallion kicks")

Goblet squats, leg extensions, hip thrusts, and donkey kicks (which she calls "stallion kicks") Upper-body: Renegade rows, lat pulldowns and lat flies

Renegade rows, lat pulldowns and lat flies Abs: Weighted sit-ups

Megan also shifted her diet to improve her fitness. She drinks a gallon of water a day and swapped out cognac for tequila to lower her sugar intake. She also reduced how often she has red meat, bread, tuna melts and cut out juice and soda.

Present-day, Megan's meals typically include:

Breakfast: Protein powder smoothies with strawberries, bananas and almond milk or a green juice

Protein powder smoothies with strawberries, bananas and almond milk or a green juice Lunch: Pan-seared salmon

Pan-seared salmon Dinner: Fish like cod or sea bass paired with sweet potatoes, kale, tomatoes or brown rice

"I'm in a space where I feel good mentally, so I want to look as good as I feel," she told the publication.

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's new online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories. Register today and save 50% with discount code EARLYBIRD.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.