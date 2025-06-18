Minnesota

Break-in reported at home of slain Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman

Police say someone pried off a wood covering and broke a window to enter the Brooklyn Park house.

By David K. Li | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a reported overnight break-in at the boarded-up home where Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were fatally shot over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers were alerted at 8 a.m. about the break-in at the residence where Hortman and her husband were killed on Saturday in what officials have described as a "politically motivated" shooting, according to a statement by the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Investigators had previously processed the home as a crime scene before it was boarded up on Sunday morning, with a police trailer camera left in front, officials said.

Hortman's family had "removed items of value from the home on Tuesday," police said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

On Wednesday morning, police said they discovered "that the plywood covering the rear window of the home had been pried off and the window broken to gain entry."

"The home appeared to have been searched by an unknown individual; however, the family has indicated that they don’t believe anything is missing," according to police.

Vance Boelter, 57, was arrested on Sunday in rural Sibley County after a massive 40-hour manhunt. He is now facing state and federal charges.

The slayings of Hortman, 55, and her husband, Mark Hortman, and the wounding of Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, have brought renewed attention to the troubling rise of political violence.

Shootings Jun 15

Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman remembered as a friend, leader and mom by Amy Klobuchar

Congress Jun 17

Sen. Mike Lee deletes posts about Minnesota shootings after facing criticism

A North Dakota man allegedly emailed violent threats to a federal prosecutor and cited the slaying of state Rep. Hortman and her husband, officials said. Charles Dalzell, a 46-year-old from St. Thomas, was arrested and accused of making interstate threats and threats against a federal official.

And Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, appeared to make light of the Minnesota shootings with ill-timed jokes. Lee later deleted a “Nightmare on Waltz Street” quip about the murders.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Minnesota
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us