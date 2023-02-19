gun violence

Memphis Police Say 1 Dead, 10 Injured in Overnight Shootings

While police were on the scene, they were notified of a second shooting about a mile away

Memphis police found a second shooting scene at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive.
Google Maps

One person was killed and 10 were injured early Sunday after a pair of shootings in Tennessee that police believe are connected, according to a news release from the Memphis Police Department posted on Twitter.

Police responded to a shooting at a Memphis nightclub at 12:43 a.m., according to the release. Two victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Five others with less serious injuries went to area hospitals in private vehicles.

gun violence 22 hours ago

9 Children Injured in Shooting at Georgia Gas Station

Crime and Courts Feb 17

Gunman Kills 6, Including Ex-Wife, in Mississippi: Sheriff

While police were on the scene, they were notified of a second shooting about a mile away. At that scene, one male victim was pronounced dead and three other victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Police do not know what led to the shooting or whether the shooter knew the victims. They do not yet have a solid description of the shooter or shooters. Anyone with information is asked to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

gun violenceshootings
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us