Menlo Park

California Tree Trimmer Killed After Falling Into Wood Chipper

The state's Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the deadly accident

By NBC Bay Area staff

A tree trimmer was killed Tuesday after he fell into a wood chipper in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Officers in Menlo Park were called shortly before 1 p.m. on a report of a worker falling into a chipper. Police said the man was found dead from his injuries when officers arrived.

The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office said it could not release the victim's identity pending notification of next of kin.

The state's Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the man's death, police said.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

