Miami-Dade Schools Leader Emerges as Likely Candidate for Los Angeles Job

Alberto Carvalho has turned down similar offers before, including in 2018 when he agreed to take the job in New York City

For the second time in three years, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is rumored to be leaving for a bigger job.

The Los Angeles Times reports Carvalho has emerged as the likely candidate to become the next superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

School board members would not comment, but a meeting was scheduled for Thursday morning where the hiring of superintendent for the second largest school district in the country is listed on the agenda.

The 57-year-old Carvalho has turned down similar offers before, including in 2018 when he agreed to take the job in New York City at the largest district in the country before later backing out and staying in South Florida.

Carvalho has been Miami-Dade's superintendent since 2008, following a career as a teacher and later assistant principal. He oversaw federal programs and was the district's chief communication officer before becoming superintendent.

He also serves as the principal of the iPrep Academy while helping Miami-Dade achieve an A grade on the state's accountability system.

