Miami Dolphins Reach 4-Year Deal With DE Emmanuel Ogbah

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly inked a deal to keep one of the leaders of their defensive line in place for at least the next four seasons.

Miami signed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a deal Monday worth $65 million to remain with the team he has spent the last two seasons with.

The six-year veteran signed with the Dolphins in 2020 after four seasons with Kansas City and Cleveland.

In his time with Miami, Ogbah has combined for 76 tackles and 18 sacks while being a leader of a defense that helped the Dolphins finish with back-to-back winning records for the first time since 2002 and 2003.

Miami also reportedly reached a two-year deal with RB Chase Edmonds, who spent the last four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.