Miami

Miami Woman Sold Phony COVID-19 Test Results to Travelers: FBI

Melissa Stephanie Barbery, 33, was arrested Tuesday on a felony count of fraudulent use of personal identification information, an arrest report said

By Amanda Plasencia and Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Miami woman was arrested after authorities said she was selling phony COVID-19 test results to people who needed to test negative to travel.

Melissa Stephanie Barbery, 33, was arrested Tuesday on a felony count of fraudulent use of personal identification information, an arrest report said.

According to the report, the FBI began investigating Barbery in January of 2021 after learning of a scheme in which she was believed to be selling false COVID-19 lab test results.

Melissa Barbery
Miami-Dade Corrections
Melissa Barbery
Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The results were to be presented by people traveling abroad and entering other countries so the purchaser could avoid taking a real test, the report said.

Two undercover FBI employees purchased the test results from Barbery, one for $40 and the other for $30, the report said.

The fake lab test results had the name Nomi Health Lab Services and the Miami-Dade County seal, the report said.

International travelers entering the U.S. will no longer require a Covid-19 test.

But an official at Nomi Health said Barbery didn't work for them and that the test results were fraudulent, the report said.

Barbery was tracked down in Broward County after the FBI's financial crimes unit issued a warrant for her arrest.

She was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

More COVID-19 News

omicron 14 hours ago

As Omicron Variants Surge, Experts Rue Simple Preventative Steps Not Taken

COVID-19 16 hours ago

US Regulators OK New COVID-19 Shot Option From Novavax

COVID-19 Jul 12

White House Pushes People to Get COVID Boosters as Variants Spread Rapidly

In bond court Wednesday, Barbery said she has lived in Miami with her husband and two children, but her arrest record showed multiple addresses.

She was given pre-trial services or an alternate $5,000 bond.

“We get reports from law enforcement from time to time about these unfortunate violations of documentation. This is a crime, and law enforcement treats it as such," Nomi Health said in a statement. "Our involvement includes cooperating with law enforcement to determine the veracity of the letter/document in question. We encourage all events to be reported."

This article tagged under:

MiamicoronavirusCOVID-19Miami-Dade County
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us