Michael Cohen

Ex-Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Taken Back Into Custody After Restaurant Photo

The president's former attorney was released from prison in late May as federal authorities rushed to furlough inmates at risk of COVID-19

NBC Universal, Inc.

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal attorney later jailed for fraud, has been taken back into federal custody after allegedly violating the terms of his COVID-related release, his attorney said Thursday.

Cohen apparently declined to sign a Bureau of Prisons document related to his release that would have restricted his ability to write a book or conduct media appearances. It was at that point that the BOP decided to remand him to custody.

Earlier this month, Cohen was captured in photos by the New York Post dining out at a Manhattan restaurant, which led to speculation he could be returned to prison for violating the conditions of his release.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Donald Trump 14 hours ago

Supreme Court: NY Can Subpoena Trump Taxes, Congress on Hold

coronavirus 17 hours ago

Virus Updates: Fla. Reports Record Deaths; CDC Won't Revise School Guidelines

The one-time fixer for the president has been taken to a federal detention center in the city, his attorney said. It was not immediately clear what will happen next.

Cohen was furloughed from federal prison in May to serve the rest of his sentence at home, part of a broad program to release inmates from federal custody amid the spread of COVID-19 in prisons.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Michael Cohencoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us