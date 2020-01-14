Trump administration

Michael Flynn Moves to Withdraw Guilty Plea After DOJ Flips on Prison Time

It is possible that the judge could reject his motion and the guilty plea stands

APTOPIX Trump Iran
Carolyn Kaster/AP, File

Attorneys for former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday filed papers to withdraw his guilty plea after the government indicated it would no longer pursue a lenient sentence against him.

The Justice Department, in a reversal of its original position, recommended earlier this month that Flynn be sentenced for up to six months of prison time in a case that began with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

The filing by Flynn now needs the judge to sign off on the withdrawal of his appeal. It is possible that the judge could reject his motion and the guilty plea stands.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Election 2020 29 mins ago

Live Blog: Democrats Face Off Before Iowa Caucuses

impeachment 5 hours ago

Pelosi Sets Wednesday Votes to Send Impeachment to Senate

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationDonald TrumpMichael Flynn
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us