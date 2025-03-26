Former Delaware middle school principal charged with raping student for 4 years

A former middle school principal in Delaware was charged with raping a student for several years over a decade ago, according to an indictment obtained by NBC Philadelphia.

Tasha Purnell, also known as Tasha Oliver, is accused of engaging in sexual penetration with a girl under the age of 16, the document states.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

The incidents all happened between Aug. 1, 2010, and June 31, 2014, in New Castle County, according to the indictment.

Oliver was principal at A.I. du Pont Middle School and, in the indictment, officials said she was in a position of power over the child at the time of the incidents.

NBC Philadelphia reached out to the Red Clay School District late on Tuesday and is waiting to hear back.

Oliver is facing more than a dozen charges including rape, sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust, authority or supervision, as well as continuous sexual abuse of a child.