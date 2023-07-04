Eating superstar Joey “Jaws” Chestnut shook off a rain delay and gobbled his way to another win at Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, downing 62 franks and buns in 10 minutes.

Chestnut out ate runner-up Geoffrey Esper and the rest of an international field of 15 competitive eaters by double digits to clinch his 16th title. Esper, of Oxford, Massachusetts managed to ingest 49 hot dogs and buns.

In the women's contest, defending champion Miki Sudo forced down 39 1/2 hot dogs and buns to collect her ninth Mustard Belt. But before the men could compete, stormy weather moved over Coney Island and delayed the competition for two hours.

Around the time officials initially delayed the hot dog eating contest, there were reports of a possible lightning strike at the beach. Fire department officials say first responders transported someone to a local hospital to be treated for electrocution. The FDNY later said the person was in the vicinity of the lightning strike and was transported as a precaution.

“What a roller coaster, emotionally,” Chestnut said after riding out the rain and wondering whether the famed contest would go on at all. The 39-year-old from Westfield, Indiana first competed for the Nathan's title in 2005 and hasn't lost it since 2015.

His best finish was in 2021 when he tallied 76 hot dogs, but Tuesday's weather disruption made a repeat impossible.

“Everybody got messed up,” Chestnut said.

Sudo beat Mayoi Ebihara’s 33 1/2 hot dogs in 10 minutes in a women's event that appeared to be much closer until the final count was announced. The unofficial real-time counter showed the two leaders tied throughout much of the competition. A final count of plates settled the score.

Sudo, 37, was disappointed in her winning total, which was nine hot dogs short of her all-time high. She said competition from the 27-year-old Ebihara had thrown her off.

“The first couple minutes, I found myself watching her, which I never want to do. I never want to be distracted by the other competitors,” Sudo, of Port Richey, Florida, said after the competition. “Watching her, I fumbled my hands. I got stuck with a big burp early on but was able to correct.”

The annual Fourth-of-July contest is held at the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues on Coney Island, where competitors battle it out to see who can consume the most hot dogs (and buns) within a 10-minute span.

Here's everything to know about the 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest:

How much money does the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winner make?

Eating all of those hot dogs comes with a price, but the best finishers receive money -- and a WWE-esque championship belt -- for their efforts.

The total prize pool typically is $40,000, so here's how that purse is usually allocated among the top-five eaters:

First place: $10,000

Second place: $5,000

Third place: $2,500

Fourth place: $1,500

Fifth place: $1,000

What is the record for hot dogs eaten in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest?

The world record for hot dogs eaten in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is 76, which was set by Joey Chestnut in 2021. The 39-year-old topped the old record of 75 in 2020, which he set himself. In 2018, Chestnut consumed 74 hot dogs, another record at the time. He's the No. 1-ranked eater in the world for a reason, and he'll look to go even higher in 2023.

How many times has Joey Chestnut won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest?

Chestnut made it 15 total wins in the contest after winning in 2022. It's the most of any competitor in the competition. He ate 63 hot dogs to seal the win, 20 more than second-place finisher Geoffrey Esper.

Chestnut claimed his first victory in 2007 over then-six-time defending champ Takeru Kobayashi. Since then, his only loss came in 2015 against Matt Stonie. Stonie ate two more hot dogs than Chestnut (62 to 60) to break the eight-year streak. Chestnut's lowest margin of victory is 10, which came against Carmen Cincotti in 2017.

How many times has Miki Sudo won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest?

Sudo is the top-ranked female eater and No. 3 in the world. The 38-year-old has won all eight times she has competed.

The women's edition began in 2011, with Sonya Thomas claiming the first three wins. In 2014, Sudo took over and won every time until 2021, when Michelle Lesco claimed the belt. But that was because Sudo missed out on the competition due to her pregnancy.

Sudo then returned to the fold in 2022 and won by eating 40 hot dogs. She also set the record for the most eaten on the women's side with 48 1/2 in 2020.