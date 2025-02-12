Military

Rescue crews respond to military plane crash into San Diego Bay

It was not yet clear if there were any injuries

By Christina Bravo

A military aircraft crashed into the San Diego Bay near Shelter Island Wednesday, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Rescue crews responded around 10:15 a.m. to reports that a plane crashed into the water, the SDFD said. Military officials told the agency two service members were on board.

A charter fishing boat with H & M Landing was the first on the scene and pulled the service members out of the water. General Manager Frank Ursitti said the captain of the Premiere saw the aviators eject from the military plane and immediately turned around to help.

"As all of our crews are trained in lifesaving efforts, immediately came about, turned around picked up both pilots that were in the water," Ursitti said. "And as they were boarding the pilots on the water, [the captain] observed the plane actually ditch into San Diego Bay."

Ursitti said the plane crash happened minutes after the pilots ejected.

Both service members were conscious when they were pulled out of the water, Ursitti said. They were transferred to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection boat and taken to the dock where they were transported to UC San Diego Medical Center, the SDFD said.

The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.

