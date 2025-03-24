In Memoriam

Miller Gardner's cause of death: Search for answers after boy, 14, dies in his sleep

New York Yankees baseball star Brett Gardner's 14-year-old son died in his sleep, the family says.

Doctors and family members are searching for answers after Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees baseball star Brett Gardner, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 21.

The boy’s cause of death has not been announced, but he became ill along with several other family members while on vacation, his parents wrote in a statement posted on social media. Miller "left us far too soon," they said.

“We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep,” Brett and Jessica Gardner wrote.

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

The couple didn’t share any other details about their son’s illness or the family vacation. Miller was the Gardners’ youngest son. They also share an older son, Hunter. The couple has been married since 2007.

Miller, who was still in high school, wore a football jersey with the number 11, a connection to his father’s pro career.

In a separate statement, the New York Yankees said the boy had “a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature.”

