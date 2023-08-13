Minion Land makes grand opening at Universal Orlando Resort

Minion Land is officially open at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

Based on the "Minion" franchise from the animated film "Despicable Me," fans of all ages can immerse themselves into the new land at Universal Studios Florida -- a partnership between Universal's creative team and the talented filmmakers from Illumination.

The new Minion Land sign has arrived! @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/9pjjy17rk4 — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) May 24, 2023

“We are thrilled to officially welcome our guests to the all-new Minion Land,” said Karen Irwin, President & COO of Universal Orlando Resort. “This immersive and captivating new addition to our destination was brought to life in a partnership with our colleagues at Illumination and puts our guests into the heart, and villainous minds, of this diabolically fun franchise. This rich new environment has so much for all our guests to enjoy.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Located on Illumination Avenue, guests will also get to also experience Villain-Con Minion Blast with the opportunity to battle their favorite villains featured in the "Despicable Me" franchise.

The park is also home to themed dining experiences and meet-and-greet opportunities with fan-favorite characters.

Single-day, single-park tickets start at $104 for children and $109 for adults.