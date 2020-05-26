Minneapolis Protests Over George Floyd’s in-Custody Death Grow Volatile

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Minneapolis on Tuesday night to decry the in-custody death of George Floyd, which led to the firing of four officers involved.

One person was shot and injured during Tuesday's rally inside a building near the site where Floyd was detained a day earlier, NBC News reports. Floyd was pinned to the ground by an officer who put his knee on Floyd's neck for about eight minutes in an incident that was captured on video.

"Please, please, please, I can't breathe," Floyd, who was black, begged the white officer. "My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Please, please. I can't breathe."

The demonstrations outside a police station became unruly, with windows damaged, graffiti sprayed and a police car vandalized. Officers in riot gear confronted protesters and fired tear gas.

One newspaper reporter said on Twitter he was struck with a projectile. "I Was just shot with this in the thigh," he said.

I Was just shot with this in the thigh. pic.twitter.com/igcJ3e7iQ4 — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020

