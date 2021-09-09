Miracle in Chicano Park: Woman Gives Birth to Baby Girl

A Barrio Logan family is overjoyed with the birth of their newest member months after they tragically lost a relative in the same place where they now celebrate a new life.

“When I got to the hospital, I was open for three centimeters and since I wasn’t going to get an epidural, and because of COVID-19, I couldn’t stay,” glowing mother Dallas Murphy told Telemundo 20. “I had to go back home.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Murphy then decided to take a walk around Chicano Park, having no idea what destiny had in store for her.

“I was standing and then suddenly, I felt her head come out,” she said. “I thought, ‘What am I going to do?’”

Being 39 weeks pregnant and 10 centimeters dilated, staying calm was the last thing on Murphy's mind. However, she had no other option. She had to choose between giving birth to her baby between the park’s slides and swings or risk her baby’s life by going to the hospital late.

“When I got to the playground, I couldn’t even walk anymore,” she said. “I had strong contractions so I knelt down and grabbed onto a bench.”

Coincidentally, Murphy gave birth in the same place where she used to take walks and talk with her cousin Bryan Romo, whose life was cut short at just 15-years-old last October when he was shot.

“I believe things happen for a reason and that he was, in a way, there when my daughter was born,” Murphy said.

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article, click here.