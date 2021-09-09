chicano park

Miracle in Chicano Park: Woman Gives Birth to Baby Girl

The glowing mother said she felt her late cousin, who died at the park last year, was there while she gave birth

By Tania Luviano

Barrio Logan woman Dallas Murphy proudly holds her newborn baby girl.

A Barrio Logan family is overjoyed with the birth of their newest member months after they tragically lost a relative in the same place where they now celebrate a new life.

“When I got to the hospital, I was open for three centimeters and since I wasn’t going to get an epidural, and because of COVID-19, I couldn’t stay,” glowing mother Dallas Murphy told Telemundo 20. “I had to go back home.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Murphy then decided to take a walk around Chicano Park, having no idea what destiny had in store for her.

“I was standing and then suddenly, I felt her head come out,” she said. “I thought, ‘What am I going to do?’”

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

COVID-19 4 hours ago

CDC: Delta Led to More Severe Breakthrough Cases Than Expected, Risk 10x Higher for Unvaxxed

9/11 anniversary 5 hours ago

Twenty Years After 9/11, Responders and Survivors are Still Getting Sick

Being 39 weeks pregnant and 10 centimeters dilated, staying calm was the last thing on Murphy's mind. However, she had no other option. She had to choose between giving birth to her baby between the park’s slides and swings or risk her baby’s life by going to the hospital late.

“When I got to the playground, I couldn’t even walk anymore,” she said. “I had strong contractions so I knelt down and grabbed onto a bench.”

Coincidentally, Murphy gave birth in the same place where she used to take walks and talk with her cousin Bryan Romo, whose life was cut short at just 15-years-old last October when he was shot.

“I believe things happen for a reason and that he was, in a way, there when my daughter was born,” Murphy said.

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article, click here.

This article tagged under:

chicano parkSan DiegoBabybarrio loganbirth
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us