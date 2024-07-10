Before the curtains of the Mirage hotel-casino close one last time on July 17, the casino must first give away $1.6 million to lucky gamblers.

The iconic Las Vegas Strip property has nearly $1.2 million in unclaimed progressive slot money and $400,000 in unclaimed progressive table game cash. According to Nevada law, because these progressive jackpots are made up almost entirely of gamblers' losses and Hard Rock — the Mirage's owner and operator — has no other affiliated casinos in Nevada, these funds must be paid out before the casino closes.

The solution comes in the form of The Mirage Progressive Finale Cash Giveaway promotion, which will run from July 9 through July 13 and July 16.

The progressive slot machine promotion will give away $200,000 in guaranteed cash prizes on July 9, 10 and 11, $250,000 on July 12 and 13 and $100,000 on July 16. The promotions start at 3 p.m. each day and end at 7 p.m., with drawings happening every hour.

The additional $400,000 in progressive table game drawings will take place at 8 p.m. on July 12 and 13. Entires are earned by playing any qualifying table game — which include face-up pai gow, ultimate Texas hold 'em, three card poker, let it ride, blackjack and baccarat — between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the two dates.

The Mirage, which opened in 1989, is the Strip's first megaresort and is credited with helping to transform Las Vegas into a luxury destination. Its closure will make way for the construction of Hard Rock Las Vegas, featuring a hotel tower in the shape of a guitar that is set to open in 2027.

This is the second Strip casino to close this year. The Tropicana Las Vegas shuttered in April to clear the way for a $1.5 billion MLB stadium.