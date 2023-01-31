Missing Dallas Zoo Monkeys Found in Nearby Home

The Dallas Zoo says the two monkeys that are believed to have been taken from their habitats Monday have been found.

Dallas police said that they found the two emperor tamarin monkeys after getting a tip. Police said they then went to the empty home in Lancaster, located just south of Dallas, and found the monkeys safe in a closet.

"We are thrilled beyond belief to share that our two emperor tamarin monkeys have been found," zoo officials said in a statement. "DPD located the animals early this evening, and called our team to come secure and transport the tamarins back to the Zoo. They will be evaluated by our veterinarians this evening."

Zoo officials added that more information would be given Wednesday while details about the recovery will be provided by Dallas Police.

No arrests have been made.

Dallas Police

Meanwhile, Dallas Police on Tuesday asked for help identifying a man they say they want to speak with about the case. Detectives said they want to speak with the man "in regard to the two tamarin monkeys missing from the Dallas Zoo," but offered few other details.

It's the fourth suspicious incident at the zoo since the start of the new year -- the first involving a clouded leopard, Nova, who escaped her enclosure after police discovered it had been intentionally cut. As Dallas Police opened a criminal investigation, zoo staff members the next day found a similar intentional cut on the enclosure that houses langur monkeys, all of whom were accounted for. Most recently, an endangered vulture was found dead with an "unusual wound," zoo officials said. Dallas Police later said they were investigating the death as being suspicious.