Missing Dog Found Alive 6 Days After Landslide Destroyed Seattle Home

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Six days after a Seattle house collapsed in a landslide during heavy rains, firefighters rescued a dog Thursday that had been missing and presumed dead, officials said.

The Seattle Fire Department said it went to the house Thursday to investigate reports that the owners may have heard the dog inside the home.

“My baby!” Didi Fritts, one of the homeowners, yelled after the black dog was carried out of the home in the city’s Magnolia neighborhood, NBC affiliate KING of Seattle reported.

Video from the scene showed a rescuer saying “he’s OK” as the dog, Sammy, was taken out of the building. Sammy was described as being in stable condition.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Maddie Mastro is accustomed to being judged while flying through the air in snowboard halfpipe, but when at home, her four rescue dogs keep her grounded, because they don't give or get any points for style.