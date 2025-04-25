New Jersey

Body of missing Princeton University student found at nearby lake, school says

Lauren Blackburn, a 23-year-old Princeton University student, was reported missing on Saturday, April 19, 2025

By Tom Shea

NBC Universal, Inc.

The body of a missing Princeton University student whom officials had been searching for since last weekend was found at a nearby lake, according to the school.

Lauren Blackburn had been missing since Saturday evening, having last been seen around 6 p.m. in the area of the Firestone Library on Princeton’s campus.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

In a letter to students, Dean of Undergraduate Students Regan Crotty said the 23-year-old's body had been found Friday morning at Carnegie Lake, which is next to the university's campus. A cause or manner of death was not immediately given.

"Our hearts are heavy and we share our deepest condolences with Lauren’s family and friends," the letter from Crotty to students read. "It is during these difficult times that we must draw strength and support from one another and from those in our community who are available to us for counsel and care."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Blackburn, originally from Indiana, was interviewed by a local NBC station his senior year of high school after receiving a full scholarship to the prestigious school.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us