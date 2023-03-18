Missouri Sheriff, 2 Deputies Charged in Plot to Kidnap a Child

A Missouri sheriff and two deputies are accused of participating in a scheme to help a man kidnap his child.

Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett, deputies Matthew Cozad and Chase Bresnahan, and the father of the girl, Donald Gaston, were arrested Thursday, according to court records.

All four have been charged with conspiracy and participating in group criminal activity under a state “street gang” statute, in addition to other individual charges, according to charging documents.

Burkett's attorney, Gabe Crocker, told NBC affiliate KSDK of St. Louis that the case was part of a history of politically motivated attempts to remove him from elected office.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Court records didn't list attorneys for Gaston, Cozad and Bresnahan.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.