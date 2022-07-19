MLB All-Star Game extra innings: Home Run Derby to decide winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is finally here. And just in case it goes to extra innings, there's a new way to decide the winner: a home run derby.

The All-Star Game is preceded by the Home Run Derby a day before the big game that features a healthy amount of long balls. But for the first time ever, if tonight's game ends in a tie after the nine innings, an additional Home Run Derby will be used to decide the winner.

The rule change was first announced during the MLB’s lockout-settling memorandum on March 10 and will be in place for at least the duration of the CBA, which runs through 2026.

Here's everything you need to know about how the new groundbreaking rule works:

How will a Home Run Derby decide the All-Star Game winner?

Managers of the American League and National League will both choose three batters to participate in the event. Each batter will then have three swings to hit a home run. The participants will have an unlimited number of pitches to add to their swing total.

Players on each team may hit in any order, with the visiting team (AL this year) batting first and the opposing sides alternating at each turn thereafter. After three rounds, the team that has the most home runs will be crowned the winner of the All-Star Game.

In case a tie happens after the rounds are completed, each manager will take one of the participating players to take three additional swings apiece until a winner emerges.

Who will represent if a Home Run Derby is used to decide the winner?

American League manager Dusty Baker has chosen:

Ty France, 1B, Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodriguez, OF, Seattle Mariners

Kyle Tucker, OF, Houston Astros

National League manager Brian Snitker has chosen:

Pete Alonso, 1B, New York Mets

Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves

Kyle Schwarber, OF, Philadelphia Phillies

Four of the selected players took part in last night’s Home Run Derby. Only France and Tucker did not.

Has the All-Star Game ever gone to extra innings?

The All-Star Game has gone to extra innings a total of 13 times since its inaugural debut in 1933 – most recently at the 2018 game in Washington, which was won by the AL, 8-6, in 10 innings.