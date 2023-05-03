San Diego Rescue Mission

Mobile Showers Could Provide Stepping Stone for Homeless in San Diego's South Bay

In National City, the San Diego Rescue Mission unveiled its second mobile shower trailer Wednesday at National City's future Navigation Center.

Organizers hope that by offering a hot shower, they can connect the unhoused with additional resources like temporary housing.

Joey Rubio knows firsthand what it's like to live on the streets and struggle to find a place just to shower.

"It's hard. I know a few people that got a few memberships to the gym to shower, but even they're looked down upon," Rubio said. "It's sad. They think that they're lepers or something, they don't want to be around them. Everybody wants to help [the homeless] but nobody wants them around in the community. We have a problem here, we need to address it. It takes a village to help these people. It's not just my problem or your problem, it's everybody's problem."

The San Diego Rescue Mission plans to operate the new mobile showers at up to three locations in the South Bay.

