Modeling Agent Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead in Prison Cell

PARIS — A French modeling agent linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday, the Paris prosecutor's office told NBC News.

It appeared that Jean-Luc Brunel, 75, “died by suicide because he was discovered dead from hanging himself with his sheets,” they said in a telephone call.

A police investigation has been opened to determine the exact cause of death as would be the case in all deaths in prison, they added.

Brunel, who headed several modeling agencies including the famous Karin Models Agency, was charged with sexual harassment and the rape of at least one minor over the age of 15 in December 2020. Earlier that month he was detained at Charles de Gaulle Airport as he was preparing to take a flight to Senegal.

