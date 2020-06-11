coronavirus

Moderna’s Massive Coronavirus Vaccine Trial to Start Next Month

The Cambridge-based biotech company plans to enroll 30,000 people in the U.S. in the test

By Allison DeAngelis, Boston Business Journal Life Sciences Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Moderna Inc. on Thursday unveiled large-scale, expedited plans to begin the final stage of testing on its COVID-19 vaccine. 

The Cambridge-based biotech company plans to enroll 30,000 people in the U.S. in the Phase 3 test of its COVID-19 vaccine, according to a press release. The company also plans to begin testing in July — months sooner than the fall 2020 timeframe it had previously laid out

The plans had previously been disclosed by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci. In an interview with medical journal JAMA, Fauci said some international sites would be included in the trial, which was not included in the plans Moderna outlined this week. A company spokesperson did not immediately respond when asked if it was planning any testing abroad.

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19vaccine
