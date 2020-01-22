Arizona

Mom Arrested in Death of 3 Young Children in Arizona

Rachel Henry, 22, was arrested Tuesday and faces three counts of first-degree murder

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

The mother of three children found dead in a Phoenix home told police that she smothered her young children, police said.

Rachel Henry, 22, was arrested Tuesday and faces three counts of first-degree murder after a 3-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and a 7-month-old girl were found unresponsive at a home Monday, the Phoenix Police Department said in a statement.

Officers tried to revive the children, but couldn't. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Trump administration 7 mins ago

Senate Approves Impeachment Trial Rules, Rejecting Witnesses

impeachment 3 hours ago

Fact Check: Trump Defense Misrepresents Mueller Findings

According to a probable cause statement, Henry, who had a history of drug addiction and had recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma, told police she had smothered all three children.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

ArizonaPhoenix
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us