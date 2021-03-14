Pa. Mom Made Deepfake Nudes of Daughter's Cheer Teammates to Harass Them: Police

A Pennsylvania mom is accused of creating deepfake videos and photos of underage girls on her daughter’s cheer squad in a prolonged effort to harass them and get them kicked off the team.

Raffaela Spone, 50, also made phone calls in which she told one of the girls that “you should kill yourself” in the harassment campaign that lasted for months last year, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors say all three underage victims were part of the same Doylestown cheer squad as her daughter.

Police first learned about the case when the mom of one of the girls came forward and said her daughter had been receiving harassing texts and calls from a blocked number. The messages included pictures from the girl’s social media accounts which had been doctored to make her look as if she was naked, drinking alcohol or vaping.

Spone then sent an altered video to the owner of the girl’s cheerleading gym making it look as if she was vaping, which could have gotten her kicked off the team, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

More messages were later sent to the gym from two separate phone numbers, and police determined the messages matched up word for word. Text messages also continued coming, this time from different numbers, according to the affidavit.

In December, two more moms came forward. They told police that in August, someone had sent them images of their daughters in bikinis, saying they were drinking and smoking.

Police were eventually able to trace the numbers back to Spone’s Chalfont home and discovered she used her smartphone to sent the messages, the affidavit indicates. She is now charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and related charges.

The father of one of the girls told the Philadelphia Inquirer that she and the two other girls used to be friends with Spone’s daughter. He told the Inquirer he thinks the harassment began because he and his wife told his daughter to stop hanging out with Spone’s daughter due to the girl’s behavior.

There was no indication Spone's daughter knew of her mom's alleged actions.

There was no attorney information listed for Spone in online court records. Multiple efforts to reach her by phone were unsuccessful.

Suicide prevention help: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.