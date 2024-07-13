Mom says daughter's strap fell off mid-ride on SeaWorld's Electric Eel roller coaster

“The ride is about 47 seconds long,” said Salina Higgins, who visited SeaWorld San Diego on Tuesday with her 10-year-old daughter and 14-year-old niece from Tucson, Arizona. “Forty-seven seconds felt like about 20 minutes.”

After riding rides all day, Higgins and her daughter decided to get on the Electric Eel. Her niece watched and took a video of them as they got to the ride’s peak.

“I happened to open my eyes, and my daughter started screaming because her strap was dangling in front of her face as we hung upside down,” Higgins said. “I then grabbed the strap, secured it and held onto it for dear life as we both were screaming until the ride was over.”

Higgins said there is also a lap bar that is designed to hold the rider in place, but she’s not sure if that malfunctioned too.

“This latch was latched before we left. I checked it,” she said. “The employee also walked by and pulled on it to check it, so what's to say that this latch didn't now stay in place? What's to say the bar also doesn't stay in place?”

Once they got off, Higgins said she told an attendant what happened, and the attendant apologized before loading more people on the ride. Higgins then went to guest services to speak with a manager.

“He asked me, ‘Did you read the disclaimer before getting on the ride?'" Higgins remembered. “Shockingly, I said, ‘Does this disclaimer explain that the comfort straps are optional? Because if it does, then please, I have no case here.’ And then he laughed and said, ‘I don't think so.’ So then I sent my 10- and 14-year-old children to run at 10 o'clock at night to go take a picture of this disclaimer.”

The disclaimer read: “Hold on tight and remain seated with the comfort collar secured at all times during the ride.”

“When I showed him that, he threw his hands in the air and said I could call the number found on the website and had security escort us off the property,” Higgins said.

Higgins said she’s emailed more than 100 SeaWorld and California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) contacts trying to get help. Then she made a TikTok post that went viral.

“I am now advocating for all the other people now, commenting on this TikTok that has almost 6 million views, who also say that this has happened to them,” she said. “So now this has become something bigger.”

She says she wants SeaWorld employees to be more careful and less dismissive. She also wants this to remind viewers to speak up when they feel something’s not right.

NBC7 reached out to SeaWorld and Cal OSHA. SeaWorld has yet to respond and Cal OSHA said the agency is investigating.