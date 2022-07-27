Monkeypox Vaccine: State Health Department Has Over 10,000 Doses to Distribute

The California Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday it is still trying to decide where to distribute 10,299 doses of the monkeypox vaccine received last week from the federal government.

State health officials said they will distribute doses based on population, community risk factors, and case counts.

Meanwhile, monkeypox vaccines continue to be in short supply across the Bay Area.

In San Francisco, the vaccine clinic at Zuckerberg General Hospital was closed Wednesday because it had no doses available. And in Berkeley, people began lining up early morning at Steamworks Baths to get a dose of the monkeypox vaccine.

"I came a week ago and there was a huge line and I didn't make it," Berkeley resident Alejandro Munera said. "So this time I came earlier."

Dr. Dean Winslow, a professor of medicine and infectious disease expert at Stanford, discusses the latest on Monkeypox after the World Health Organization declared the virus a public health emergency.

Steamworks serves as a site for a pop-up clinic, where many from across the Bay Area said is the only place they are able to get their shot.

Among those in line Wednesday was Adrian Shanker, the executive director of the Marin County LGBTQ center. He is not happy with the way the California Department of Public Health is distributing the shots.

"Marin County is only seven minutes from San Francisco and has received only 150 total doses of the vaccines since the beginning of the Monkeypox outbreak - the same allocation that very rural counties like Humboldt County are receiving," Shanker said.

The CEO of San Francisco's AIDS foundation is also voicing his frustration and said state health officials are moving too slowly in distributing new doses it got from the federal government last week.