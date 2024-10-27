Pennsylvania

Bomb threat at Pennsylvania GOP office under investigation

By Emily Rose Grassi

Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a bomb threat to the Montgomery County Republican Committee Office, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Officers were called for reports of a threat just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, police told NBC Philadelphia.

Someone allegedly called the office and threatened to "shoot up the building" or "bomb it," police explained.

The Pa. State Police is working with the FBI, Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and local law enforcement officials in Whitpain Township.

"There is no place for violence or threats of violence against any political group or voter," the Pa. State Police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a statement released by the Pennsylvania GOP, the office was forced to close after receiving a phone call with the threat just after 11 a.m.

"Today's incident is one of an increasing number of threats, violence and intimidation acts against GOP candidates, offices and staff this cycle -- on top of two assassination attempts against President Donald Trump," the party said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

