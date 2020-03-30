coronavirus

More Than 400 Long-Term Care Facilities in US Have Coronavirus Cases

Signs from multiple states point to a rapid increase in cases in nursing homes

Emergency personnel in protective suits help move people out of St. Joseph's Senior Home in Woodbridge, N.J., Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

There are now more than 400 long-term care facilities nationwide with residents who are infected with coronavirus cases, an increase of 172 percent from 146 on Monday, March 23, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Signs from multiple states point to a rapid increase in cases in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

On Friday, a Washington state official told NBC News there were 53 facilities with cases.

