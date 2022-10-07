Morgan Hill Community Fed Up With Wild Pigs Tearing Up Their Town

Several homeowners in Morgan Hill said they’re getting desperate as they try to deal with packs of roaming wild pigs tearing up their town.

“The pigs are desperate for water and the lake is drained. So they come into where people water their grass,” said Chris Wood, president of the homeowners’ association.

The damage has become obvious. A meadow where families used to picnic looks like it’s been shredded and numerous lawns look devastated.

The homeowners association has no doubt part of the problem is the fact that the Anderson Reservoir is dry and they want the Santa Clara Valley Water District to help get rid of the pigs.

“These hogs cannot swim across the lake,” said Wood. “But they sure can walk across a dry lake bottom.”

In a statement to NBC Bay Area, the water district emphasized it is not the entity responsible for wild pig management, and while expressing sympathy to homeowners, the agency has "not seen any evidence the lowering of Anderson causing this issue in Morgan Hill."

Homeowners say one resolution is to hire a hunter but state regulations and its own bylaws make it tough.

“You have to actually shoot the pigs in the corral,” said Wood. “And any home within 150 yards can veto that action.”

He added that many people have already rejected that plan, “loudly and clearly.”

The homeowners association has landscapers spreading chemicals to make the grass unpleasant for the pigs and have looked into building a huge fence which is both costly and unpopular.

But they say they have to come up with something because they can’t wait for Anderson to fill up again.