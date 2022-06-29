Mother Shot in Head, Killed While Pushing Stroller in Manhattan: NYPD Says

A mother was shot in the head and killed while she was pushing a stroller with her infant inside on the Upper East Side neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City, according to senior police officials.

The shooting occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, two senior law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

The gunman approached the woman from behind and shot her once in the head before taking off on foot, sources said.

The mother was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital in critical condition, according to police sources. The child, believed to be just a few months old, was unharmed.

One shell casing was recovered at the scene, sources told NBC New York, and police are investigating. Mayor Eric Adams is heading to the scene.

The shooter was said to be wearing all black with a black hooded sweatshirt.