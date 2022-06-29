New York City

Mother Shot in Head, Killed While Pushing Stroller in Manhattan: NYPD Says

The mother was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital in critical condition, according to police sources. The child, believed to be just a few months old, was unharmed.

By Myles Miller

NBC NYPD GENERIC USEABLE
NBC 4 New York

A mother was shot in the head and killed while she was pushing a stroller with her infant inside on the Upper East Side neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City, according to senior police officials.

The shooting occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, two senior law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

The gunman approached the woman from behind and shot her once in the head before taking off on foot, sources said.

The mother was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital in critical condition, according to police sources. The child, believed to be just a few months old, was unharmed.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One shell casing was recovered at the scene, sources told NBC New York, and police are investigating. Mayor Eric Adams is heading to the scene.

The shooter was said to be wearing all black with a black hooded sweatshirt.

This article tagged under:

New York Citygun violenceUpper East Side
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us