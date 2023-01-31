San Mateo County

Mountain Lion Attacks Child in San Mateo County: Sheriff

By Emma Goss and Kristofer Noceda

A child was transported to a trauma center after he was attacked by a mountain lion in San Mateo County, sheriff's officials said late Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road, an unincorporated area in the county. The sheriff's office said the boy was walking on a trail with his family when he was attacked. The boy is expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff's office.

"Our coastal community has endured so much these past few weeks. Our entire agency is saddened by this news and sends many warm wishes to the child for a speedy and fully recovery," San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time."

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is actively investigating the incident.

